HMRC data released today (20 November 2026) showed that Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) receipts have hit a seven-month total of £5.4bn.
The total figure for the first seven months of the year is £125m lower than the figure at this point in FY25/26, at which point the total collected stood at £5.52bn. October saw £871m collected in IPT, £114m lower than last October, where HMRC collected £985m from the taxation. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "While receipts have dipped slightly from last year's record highs, the latest data shows that the IPT tax haul for the Treasury remains well above historic levels. "The Government is expected to collect a further £1bn in IPT receipts over the next five...
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