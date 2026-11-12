FSCS expects 2027/28 levy to hit £360m

Current levy bill unchanged at £247m

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has indicated next year’s levy could increase to £360m in an update released today (12 November 2026).

While it confirmed its £247m levy for 2026/27 would remain unchanged, with no additional levy expected, next year's bill would be higher. The lifeboat fund said it now expected to recover £43m from failed firms and relevant third parties by the end of the current financial year, an increase of £10m on its estimates in May. It said the majority of recoveries would be used to "offset the levy, reducing the amount firms need to pay". It said this, as well as the use of surpluses and "disciplined cost management", had helped maintain the levy position. Compensation costs for 2026/27...

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Jenna Brown
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