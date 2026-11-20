Network, Primis, has launched a mentorship scheme to coach firms that want to write more protection as part of its Protect More campaign.
The advisers who sign up for the programme will select mentors from an approved list, those mentors will discuss objection handling, protection advice and opportunities to bring up protection, according to Primis. Paula Mercer, sales director, Primis, said: "With mentoring in particular, the key to success is fit as much as anything else. Not every firm will want to learn from a big protection business, or from someone they can't relate to. "That's why we've signed up a whole host of firms from across the network, of all shapes and sizes, so there's a good match for any adviser who wa...
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