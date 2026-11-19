The addition provides detail on income protection (IP) cover, additional benefits and support services from eight insurers. The insurers included in the matrix are Aviva, British Friendly, Guardian, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich. According to CIExpert, the matrix will provide advisers with a breakdown of cover via its insurer-specific hubs on its research platform. Paul Roberts, propositions and distribution director, CIExpert, said: "Value-added services can provide practical support to clients throughout the life of a policy, often before they need to ma...