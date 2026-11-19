The Individual Protection Task Force (iptf) has linked its Value Added Services Matrix to CIExpert’s Income Protection Insight Zones.
The addition provides detail on income protection (IP) cover, additional benefits and support services from eight insurers. The insurers included in the matrix are Aviva, British Friendly, Guardian, LV=, Royal London, Scottish Widows, Vitality and Zurich. According to CIExpert, the matrix will provide advisers with a breakdown of cover via its insurer-specific hubs on its research platform. Paul Roberts, propositions and distribution director, CIExpert, said: "Value-added services can provide practical support to clients throughout the life of a policy, often before they need to ma...
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