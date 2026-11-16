42% of employers aware of Keep Britain Working: Unum UK

97% who know of it said it informed their strategy

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Unum UK, has published research which states that 42% of employers have heard of the Keep Britain Working review.

Unum UK's research surveyed over 500 HR decision-makers, it also showed that of those who were aware of Keep Britain Working, 97% said it informed their health and wellbeing strategy. Recognition was slightly higher among large businesses, those comprising 1,000 or more employees, with knowledge of Keep Britain Working at 48%. Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, said: "It's clear that the Keep Britain Working review is already influencing employers, helping them shape their approach to workforce health and productivity – including within our own business. "Earlier action is a particularly imp...

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Cameron Roberts
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