42% of employers aware of Keep Britain Working: Unum UK

Unum UK's research surveyed over 500 HR decision-makers, it also showed that of those who were aware of Keep Britain Working, 97% said it informed their health and wellbeing strategy. Recognition was slightly higher among large businesses, those comprising 1,000 or more employees, with knowledge of Keep Britain Working at 48%. Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, said: "It's clear that the Keep Britain Working review is already influencing employers, helping them shape their approach to workforce health and productivity – including within our own business. "Earlier action is a particularly imp...