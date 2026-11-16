42% of employers aware of Keep Britain Working: Unum UK

Provider, Unum UK, has published research which states that 42% of employers have heard of the Keep Britain Working review.
Unum UK's research surveyed over 500 HR decision-makers, it also showed that of those who were aware of Keep Britain Working, 97% said it informed their health and wellbeing strategy. Recognition was slightly higher among large businesses, those comprising 1,000 or more employees, with knowledge of Keep Britain Working at 48%. Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, said: "It's clear that the Keep Britain Working review is already influencing employers, helping them shape their approach to workforce health and productivity – including within our own business. "Earlier action is a particularly imp...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.