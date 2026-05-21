DWP to overhaul 'broken' fit note system

A pilot programme is set to be introduced covering 100,000 appointments over the next 12 months, with £3 million in backing. According to the DWP, 11 million fit notes are issued every year, with 90% declaring a person fit for work. Pat McFadden, work and pensions secretary, said: "Fit notes are too often a dead end - a piece of paper that tells people they can't work but does nothing to help them get better." The DWP also released its results from the call for evidence it made for its fit note reform. The survey covered patients, carers and people who access fit notes; clinicians;...