Virtual wellbeing impacting employee productivity: Canada Life

Virtual wellbeing services impacted workplace productivity in 2025, according to research from group protection provider, Canada Life.
The research, which surveyed 2,480 people who used the provider's WeCare virtual GP service in 2025, showed that 48% of those asked avoided taking time off work because of using the service. Of those that used the service, 46% returned to work more quickly. WeCare provided 50% of people seeking GP appointments with a referral to a specialist, a private prescription or a fit note from their consultation. Chris Morgan, head of protection product and propositions, Canada Life, said: "WeCare usage in 2025 is evidence that employers who provide access to holistic wellbeing services as p...
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