Virtual wellbeing impacting employee productivity: Canada Life

The research, which surveyed 2,480 people who used the provider's WeCare virtual GP service in 2025, showed that 48% of those asked avoided taking time off work because of using the service. Of those that used the service, 46% returned to work more quickly. WeCare provided 50% of people seeking GP appointments with a referral to a specialist, a private prescription or a fit note from their consultation. Chris Morgan, head of protection product and propositions, Canada Life, said: "WeCare usage in 2025 is evidence that employers who provide access to holistic wellbeing services as p...