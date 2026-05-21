Digital claims journeys on the rise: Unum UK

The group insurer said that 22.5% of its group income protection (GIP) claims are submitted through its employer platform, UnumSync. Launched six months ago, UnumSync - alongside the provider's wellbeing proposition Help@Hand - create a digital journey for group customers. According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) 4.4 days were lost per worker last year, due to sickness. Minor illnesses were the most common reason given for sickness, at 30.4% of occurrences of sickness absence. Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services, Unum UK,...