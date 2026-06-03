AI can enhance protection but will never replace the broker

Beth Whelan, chief strategy and data officer, Reassured, discusses the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the protection market
AI is rapidly reshaping the UK life and protection sector, promising faster processes, sharper insights and a more personalised customer experience. As insurers and intermediaries increasingly experiment with AI-driven tools, the industry faces critical questions: how far can automation really go when the products are so complex, and how much of the process can be done without expert human input? The technology offers clear advantages. It can analyse vast amounts of data in seconds and it can identify patterns and trends we would find difficult to see. This can then be used to predict...
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