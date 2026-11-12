NHS wait list sees third consecutive monthly increase

The figure represents a rise of 10,000 patients for the service and a third consecutive month of increases. In August 2026, the figure stood at 7.37m patients awaiting treatment, at the time a 2026-high. Over the last six months, the list has grown by approximately 270,000 patients, it now sits at its highest level since October 2025, at which point it was at 7.4m. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "Today's figures are a stark reminder that the NHS waiting list is heading in the wrong direction just as winter pressures begin to bite. At 7.38m , it has now...