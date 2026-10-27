Government to end 'Carer's Allowance cliff edge'

Pre-budget announcement

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, the UK Government has announced five ‘fixes’ to address household costs, including ending the so-called ‘Carer’s Allowance cliff edge’.

In its statement, the Government detailed that under the current system, carers who earn any amount over the Weekly Earnings Limit, equivalent to 16 hours of the National Living Wage, would lose their entire allowance. The ‘fix' will now see £1 of support tapered away for every additional £1 earned over the limit. Work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden said: "I understand the huge difference unpaid carers make to their families and communities. Many balance work alongside their caring responsibilities. "We have listened to their concerns about the cliff-edge built into the system...

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