L&G launches standalone CIC

Addition to proposition

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Insurer, Legal and General (L&G), has launched a standalone critical illness (CI) product to expand its protection offering.

The insurer said that the product will sit alongside its existing life and CI proposition, with the new proposition able to be offered alongside standalone life, income protection and other solutions. L&G said that the launch was influenced in response to adviser, customer and market insight. It said the standalone option is aimed at clients who may have life cover in place. Pippa Barber, commercial director of retail annuity and retail protection, L&G, said: "No two clients follow the same path, so protection choices need to reflect their individual circumstances and the different ri...

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Cameron Roberts
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