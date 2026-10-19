Beagle Street launches Critical Illness Plus

The product covers 40 full payment conditions, alongside six additional payment conditions paying the lower of £30,000 or 50% of the sum insured. The additional payment conditions include prostate and breast cancer in-situ, angioplasty for a single coronary artery, low-grade testicular cancer, ovarian cancer of borderline malignancy and accidental hospitalisation benefit. Children's critical illness cover is available as an optional benefit, paying 50% of the sum assured up to a maximum of £30,000. The cover is not decreasing even if the parents cover is, with accidental hospitalisati...