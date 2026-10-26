Budget an opportunity to review IP and Universal Credit: iptf

As sick notes reach 2.8 million, the Individual Protection Task Force (iptf), has asked the UK Prime Minister to back the industry’s work on reducing the protection gap.
As reported by COVER last week, new NHS data showed that 2.8 million sick notes were issued in Q1 2026, more than 160,000 higher than the same quarter last year. Of these, 92.2% judged the recipient "not fit for work", while just 7.8% noted they "may be fit for work" with support such as a phased return, altered hours or adapted duties. Behind every one of these figures is a person, and very often a household, facing a sudden drop in income. For most people, statutory sick pay alone will not cover the rent, the mortgage or the weekly shop. That is the protection gap in its most practical...
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