UnderwriteMe releases Protection Platform Pulse report

Provider, UnderwriteMe, has released its second annual Protection Platform Pulse report, examining underwriting and consumer trends over the last 18 months.
The report covered life insurance, critical illness and income protection, as well as weight-loss treatments and their impact on the market. Life cover dominated the number of submissions over the last 18 months, according to UnderwriteMe, accounting for 65% of submissions, equal to 2024. Critical illness submissions dipped two percentage points compared to 2024 data, with income protection jumping up two points. The report also discussed products becoming easier to place using straight-through processing and buy-now decisions. Critical illness (84%), life cover (83%) and income...
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