Three speaker presentations kicked off the morning to discuss the role and impact of AI, with Catherine Charbonnier, AI expert and founder, Xpert IA; Rhys Williams, director, Quietroom; and Nigel Bradshaw, founding executive director, The Interesting Life Company. In the first panel of the day, Craig Paterson, chief underwriting officer, Royal London; Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured; Tim Hardcastle, CEO and co-founder, INSTANDA; and Harriet Meyer, founder, AI for Media, discussed AI in protection, including around data, decisions and disruptions. Paterson said customers are ahead of whe...