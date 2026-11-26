COVER attended the Protection Review 2026 conference at the Landmark Hotel, focusing on AI adoption in protection and the role of collaboration across the value to close the protection gap.
Three speaker presentations kicked off the morning to discuss the role and impact of AI, with Catherine Charbonnier, AI expert and founder, Xpert IA; Rhys Williams, director, Quietroom; and Nigel Bradshaw, founding executive director, The Interesting Life Company. In the first panel of the day, Craig Paterson, chief underwriting officer, Royal London; Mark Townsend, CEO, Reassured; Tim Hardcastle, CEO and co-founder, INSTANDA; and Harriet Meyer, founder, AI for Media, discussed AI in protection, including around data, decisions and disruptions. Paterson said customers are ahead of whe...
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