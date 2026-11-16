This week's episode of the COVER Review discusses protection growth, the NHS wait list, employee benefits and a roundup of COVER events.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 9 November 2026. The top stories this week are: Protection lines see growth in H1 2026: Gen Re NHS wait list sees third consecutive monthly increase Broadstone launches employee benefits platform for SMEs FCA: Pure Protection Market Study does "not give a clean bill of health" to industry COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Winners revealed
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