Around 81% of homeowners said mortgage advisers should routinely discuss how customers could manage mortgage payments in the case of becoming unemployed, Walsham Brothers found.
Despite this, 26% of respondents who have used or arranged a mortgage recalled their adviser having a conversation on the topic, while 23% could not remember and 20% did not use a mortgage adviser. According to Walsham Brothers' survey of 2,000 UK adults, homeowners "overwhelmingly" wanted their mortgage advisers to raise the risk of redundancy, but few said their advisers did. This comes as 58% of respondents expected the risk of redundancy to increase within the next five years, these concerns increased to 61% among Generation X respondents and 63% among Boomers. In terms of awar...
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