One quarter of high earners have no protection

Nearly one quarter (24%) of six-figure earners in the UK have no protection cover, despite 40% saying they would not feel financially prepared if illness forced them to stop working, according to Vitality research.
Around 41% of high earners – those earning over £100,000 - said they have income protection, Vitality said the findings highlight a potential gap between high earnings and financial resilience. According to the provider, high earners can be financially exposed if illness or injury prevented them from working, the provider said this challenges the assumption that a high salary automatically provides financial security. This comes as 52% of high earners said their lifestyle would be difficult to maintain if their income suddenly fell. Andy Philo, director, strategic partnerships, Vit...
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