Budget 26: Self-employed fathers and partners to be eligible for paid parental leave

The update will see parental pay extended to more than 150,000 additional parents per year, including self-employed fathers and partners who have previously missed out. This will give eligible parents two weeks of support currently worth up to £194 a week to spend more time with their child. Healey said: "This Labour government is determined to make the economy work better for all families, and so I have listened to representations from colleagues across this house about paternity leave, and I am making a down payment on change today. "As a mark of respect for their role, I will ma...