Budget 26: Self-employed fathers and partners to be eligible for paid parental leave

Self-employed fathers and partners will be eligible for paid parental leave for the first time, Chancellor John Healey announced in his first Autumn Budget today (28 October 2026).
The update will see parental pay extended to more than 150,000 additional parents per year, including self-employed fathers and partners who have previously missed out. This will give eligible parents two weeks of support currently worth up to £194 a week to spend more time with their child. Healey said: "This Labour government is determined to make the economy work better for all families, and so I have listened to representations from colleagues across this house about paternity leave, and I am making a down payment on change today. "As a mark of respect for their role, I will ma...
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