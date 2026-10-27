The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has added financial advice firm The Right Advice as an intermediary member, aiming to strengthen its engagement with the UK health insurance and protection sector.
The Right Advice provides financial and protection advice to individuals, families and businesses. It supports clients with private medical insurance, death in service, employee benefits, life insurance and income protection, alongside mortgage and home protection solutions. Through its membership with amii, The Right Advice will be able to connect with industry professionals and contribute to discussions around the evolving health insurance, protection and employee benefits landscape, amii said. Dave Middleton, executive chair, amii, said the health insurance and wellbeing landscape ...
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