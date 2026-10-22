ChatGPT will change the way insurance is discovered

The Google AdWords of the 2020s

clock • 4 min read

Alain Desmier, co-founder, Subcontext, discusses how AI will change how consumers discover protection and what the industry must do to prepare for widespread change.

The arrival of Google AdWords in 2000 catapulted unknown companies into established market players in almost every industry. The ability to target intention, rather than advertising space, fuelled ecommerce, changed shopping behaviour and rewired consumer expectations. For protection, almost every step since pay per click has focused on optimisation. Lead generation, which arrived in life insurance in 2007, was simply a way for advertisers to build reliable business models on fixed costs and price landing page form fills. In 2027, OpenAI's advertising platform will be the biggest disr...

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