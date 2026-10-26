Beagle Street adds menopause support service

The service will also be available to the partner of the person experiencing menopause symptoms, aiming to improve their knowledge and help them to better support their partner. Included in the service is up to a total of six consultations per year, provided by Square Health. The consultations will be with Square Health's menopause-trained healthcare professionals, who can facilitate up to two video consultations with a specialist doctor, if required. Customers can receive prescriptions for appropriate medications, open referrals and fit notes through the service, alongside access to ...