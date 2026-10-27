Sphere Assured appoints director of protection

Wahab Raja takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Sphere Assured has appointed Wahab Raja as director of protection, supporting the firm with its growth strategy.

Raja has more than 15 years of experience in the UK protection market, working with both insurers and brokers. Most recently, he was head of protection at advice firm WillU, prior to which he worked at Vitality as a business consultant for nearly 10 years. Sphere Assured said Raja has vast knowledge of medical due diligence and experience of working with high net worth corporate and private clients. Raja said: "I look forward to supporting the delivery of its growth strategy and extending access to essential protection for individuals, families and businesses. I am committed to contri...

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