Government pledges earlier support for mental health

Fonagy's final report launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 4 min read

The UK government has pledged broader support and advice at the earliest opportunity for children, young people and adults experiencing mental distress, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

This follows the release of the final report of an independent review into the prevalence and support of mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, chaired by clinical psychologist Professor Peter Fonagy. Off the back of the report, the government has outlined a commitment to a "major overhaul" of mental health support in the forthcoming mental health strategy, which will set out a renewed focus on prevention and early intervention. According to the review, mental distress has increased substantially among children and young people. This has been driven by several factors, including s...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

KareHero joins GRiD

Fairer Finance launches accreditation scheme

More on Individual Protection

The COVER Review: IHT, provider updates and affordability
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: IHT, provider updates and affordability

Week commencing 5 October 2026

COVER
clock 09 October 2026 • 1 min read
Half of UK adults support scrapping of IHT
Individual Protection

Half of UK adults support scrapping of IHT

71% oppose 40% IHT rate increase

Patrick Brusnahan
clock 05 October 2026 • 1 min read
Two in five homeowners have no protection: MetLife
Individual Protection

Two in five homeowners have no protection: MetLife

25% said they could not afford cover

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 October 2026 • 1 min read