Government pledges earlier support for mental health

This follows the release of the final report of an independent review into the prevalence and support of mental health conditions, ADHD and autism, chaired by clinical psychologist Professor Peter Fonagy. Off the back of the report, the government has outlined a commitment to a "major overhaul" of mental health support in the forthcoming mental health strategy, which will set out a renewed focus on prevention and early intervention. According to the review, mental distress has increased substantially among children and young people. This has been driven by several factors, including s...