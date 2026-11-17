According to its survey of 2,000 UK adults, an unexpected event - such as a major household repair, illness or loss of income - could push 37% of adults into debt. The top barriers to creating an emergency fund were a lack of available finances and knowledge on how to get started. Among those without an emergency fund, 71% said they would like to have one but could not afford to do so, while 44% did not know where to begin to build one. Holly Ewing, distribution director, Beagle Street, said: "Even a small setback can put household finances under pressure when there are no emergenc...