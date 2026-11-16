Benenden Health joins The Right Mortgage PMI panel

Access to Benenden Health for Business

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Benenden Health, has joined the Right Mortgage and Protection Network’s (TRM’s) private medical insurance (PMI) provider panel, offering the network’s member firms access to Benenden Health for Business.

TRM's firms and advisers will be able to offer the Benenden Health for Business proposition to business clients with two or more employees, with no upper age limit nor medical underwriting required. Network firms can also appoint themselves on existing Benenden Health business through a letter of authority, to support business clients who already have the proposition in place. Benenden Health's offering provides members with access to health and wellbeing services designed to complement NHS care, TRM said. These include a 24/7 GP line and mental health support line, advice services an...

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Jaskeet Briah
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