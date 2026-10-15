What do customers actually want from PMI?

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses trends in the private healthcare space with Richard Glassborow, distribution and marketing director, AXA Health.
Private healthcare has been in the headlines for as long as I have been editor at COVER, with rising prices, a struggling NHS and a public healthcare crisis all contributing to a market that is at once growing in demand but becoming more difficult to navigate. It's not just the individual side that is seeing this growth, advents of the Keep Britain Working review have highlighted the need for employers to take a more serious role in managing employee health. All that is to say, the market on both sides of the isle is ripe for expansion. To understand what customers want today and what...
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