The insurer surveyed 2,001 UK adults, with 59% saying that they thought staying healthy is becoming too expensive. The survey said that 63% of those asked believed that rising costs forced them to turn to alternative ways of staying healthy, with 83% adopting at least one money-saving habit to support their health in the last 12 months. Many of those surveyed turned to meeting friends (31%) and home workouts (24%) as a way to stay healthy. Prevention was also highlighted by the provider, it said that 70% of respondents said that they plan to focus more on preventative health and we...