The Exeter has announced that Steve Bryan will succeed Isobel Langton as CEO of the protection and health insurer, subject to regulatory approval.
Bryan currently operates as director of distribution and marketing at the insurer, a position which he has held since July 2017. As CEO, Bryan will take the reigns as the provider enters its centenary year, according to a statement from The Exeter. Steve Bryan, CEO, The Exeter, said: "Our centenary is an opportunity not only to reflect on what we have achieved, but to look ahead to what we want to achieve over the next 100 years. "That means ensuring we continue to evolve as a business, respond to the changing needs of our members and advisers, and give our colleagues the support t...
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