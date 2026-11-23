Two areas of support offered by SEA will be expanded following fundraising by YBS' colleagues and members, alongside donations from the mutual. These expanded areas of support will include the UK's online peer-to-peer economic abuse support forum and specialist training for frontline professionals working in communities across the country. Over the coming three years, the partnership aims to support 5,000 victim-survivors through SEA's online forum and to train 10,000 professionals to support people. These targets are designed to improve support for 125,000 victim-survivors. Sus...