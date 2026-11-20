The provider surveyed 5,000 UK employees, finding that more flexible healthcare options are needed by 62% of employees with adult caring responsibilities and 71% of dual carers (full-time workers with caring responsibilities for both adults and children). This comes as 68% of full-time workers with caring responsibilities have delayed seeking medical care in the past 12 months. Around 55% of carers said that caring responsibilities make it harder for them to access healthcare, which can lead to additional time taken off work. Employees with caring responsibilities reported working ...