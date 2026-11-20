Full-time workers with caring responsibilities have said they need access to more adaptable workplace benefits, Simplyhealth has found.
The provider surveyed 5,000 UK employees, finding that more flexible healthcare options are needed by 62% of employees with adult caring responsibilities and 71% of dual carers (full-time workers with caring responsibilities for both adults and children). This comes as 68% of full-time workers with caring responsibilities have delayed seeking medical care in the past 12 months. Around 55% of carers said that caring responsibilities make it harder for them to access healthcare, which can lead to additional time taken off work. Employees with caring responsibilities reported working ...
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