Budget 26: OBR downgrades IPT forecast

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has reduced its Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) forecast over the next five years.
The OBR now predicts that the taxation will raise £57.6bn between 2025/26 and 2030/31. This is a £0.2bn downgrade from estimates made following the Spring Statement in March, where it predicted a £57.8bn haul over the next five years. The revised figure represents a £0.5bn increase compared to the forecast delivered in the Autumn Budget in 2025. IPT receipts hit £4.53bn in the first half (H1) of the 2026/2027 financial year, according to HMRC data. Cara Spinks, head of life and health, Broadstone, said: "While the chancellor has spoken about easing pressure on the NHS and suppor...
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