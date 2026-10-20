Preventative healthcare platform Emerald secures £1.4m funding

AI and technology expansion

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Preventative healthcare platform, Emerald, has secured £1.4m in fundraising, bringing its total funding to date to £2.9m.

The latest funding combines a £700,000 grant from Innovate UK, which is Emerald's second award from the firm, and a further £700,000 in venture capital investment secured following the award.  The round was backed by all existing investors including Boost Capital Partners, alongside new investors including Sequel and Highgoal Capital. Emerald said the additional funding will support its commercial expansion and further development of its products and clinical services, as the platform aims to reach one million members over the next three years. Specifically, the Innovate UK grant w...

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