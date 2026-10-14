Reframe Cancer updates leadership

Reframe Cancer has updated its leadership team with the appointment of Emma Thomson as head of commercial partnerships and Nikki Cannon as director of clinical affairs.
Thomson has previously worked with Reframe Cancer as a consultant. She will now focus on developing strategic partnerships with insurers, employers and distributors; and help extend access to Reframe Cancer's CQC regulated screening, early detection and cancer navigation services. Thomson said: "Having worked with Reframe Cancer as a consultant for nearly two years, I have seen first-hand the value its services provide to individuals, families, employers and insurers. "I am delighted to be joining the team permanently and look forward to building partnerships that enable more people ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.