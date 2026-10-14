Reframe Cancer updates leadership

Thomson has previously worked with Reframe Cancer as a consultant. She will now focus on developing strategic partnerships with insurers, employers and distributors; and help extend access to Reframe Cancer's CQC regulated screening, early detection and cancer navigation services. Thomson said: "Having worked with Reframe Cancer as a consultant for nearly two years, I have seen first-hand the value its services provide to individuals, families, employers and insurers. "I am delighted to be joining the team permanently and look forward to building partnerships that enable more people ...