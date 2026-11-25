Succeeding Grinstead is Adrian Matthews who will take over as UK CEO from 1 January 2027, subject to regulatory approval. In the meantime, Matthews, who is currently deputy CEO, will work closely with Grinstead to "ensure a smooth transition". MetLife said that over the past 20 years, Grinstead has grown the UK business from a start-up, adding that he has driven growth in MetLife's Individual Protection and Employee Benefits businesses through a focus on innovation and customer outcomes. During this time, Grinstead was also chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) from 20...