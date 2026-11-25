MetLife UK has announced its CEO, Dominic Grinstead, is set to retire on 1 April 2027 after more than 20 years with the provider.
Succeeding Grinstead is Adrian Matthews who will take over as UK CEO from 1 January 2027, subject to regulatory approval. In the meantime, Matthews, who is currently deputy CEO, will work closely with Grinstead to "ensure a smooth transition". MetLife said that over the past 20 years, Grinstead has grown the UK business from a start-up, adding that he has driven growth in MetLife's Individual Protection and Employee Benefits businesses through a focus on innovation and customer outcomes. During this time, Grinstead was also chair of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) from 20...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.