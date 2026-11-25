L&G has found that while employers have been recognising the range of support available through group income protection (GIP) policies, 53% have not been actively using the services to prevent absence.
The provider surveyed 1,000 senior decisionmakers, finding that among employers with GIP in place, 50% were not actively using the policy to provide timely and relevant support when an absence occurred. This figure was higher among small-to-medium sized enterprises (59%), compared to large organisations (43%). However, L&G said employers have been increasingly seeing GIP as providing value beyond salary replacement, such as helping employees stay healthy and supporting their return-to-work following illness or injury. The top reason employers cited for investing in GIP was support ...
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