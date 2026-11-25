The provider surveyed 1,000 senior decisionmakers, finding that among employers with GIP in place, 50% were not actively using the policy to provide timely and relevant support when an absence occurred. This figure was higher among small-to-medium sized enterprises (59%), compared to large organisations (43%). However, L&G said employers have been increasingly seeing GIP as providing value beyond salary replacement, such as helping employees stay healthy and supporting their return-to-work following illness or injury. The top reason employers cited for investing in GIP was support ...