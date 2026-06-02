Shepherds Friendly pays out £3.25m in 2025

97% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, Shepherds Friendly, paid out £3.25 million in income protection (IP) claims in 2025, rising from £3.23m in 2024.

The mutual paid out 97% of IP claims last year, compared to 96% paid in 2024, with 475 families supported throughout 2025. There were 17 denied claims last year, compared to 19 denied claims in 2024, with all denied claims due to applicants not meeting the policy terms and conditions. Looking at the primary reasons for claim, musculoskeletal conditions (MSK) took the top spot at 49%, although this is down from 55% in 2024. This was followed by chest/lung/nose/throat conditions (8%), mental illness (6%), gastrointestinal conditions (5%), cancer (3%) and heart, neurological and surge...

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