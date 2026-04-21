Employers must do more to prevent absence: L&G

The report, based on a survey of 1,000 small-and-medium-sized enterprise (SME) employees, showed that 34% of respondents thought their employer does not do anything to prevent absences occurring.

It also showed that 31% thought their employer did something about preventing absence but could improve, with 23% saying their employer does it well.

Of those asked, 78% thought preventing absences would be the most helpful part of any wellbeing and absence strategy.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and clinical development director – group protection, L&G, told COVER: "The Keep Britain Working report, also known as the Mayfield review, has handed our industry a big opportunity we need to grab with both hands. It not only looks at what support someone needs after falling out of employment, but also at what they need to remain in work and prevent them leaving work.

"This is a real first, as is the acknowledgement of the role of income protection and vocational rehabilitation."

The Keep Britain Working report showed that the UK faces an "unsustainable cost" of £212 billion per year through lost output, 7% of GDP.

Roy Mcloughlin, IFA and board member, the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), said: "Early intervention services are not only what the Mayfield report highlights as integral to the solution, but also what HR professionals relate to when it's explained fully by advisers.

"SMEs in particular have a hunger and enthusiasm to learn how we can help them with absence management and the positive cultural messaging of employees returning to work. The role of active financial and benefits advice has arguably never been as important in helping collaboratively communicate the impressive services that early intervention and vocational rehabilitation bring."

In its previous instalment of the CMO report, it showed eight in 10 referrals to L&G's return-to-work programme for employees who were long-term absent and have gone through, or are currently receiving, cancer treatment experienced a "successful and sustainable" return to work.

Sallows said: "It's a big step forward. But there's a lot of work to do. It's concerning that nearly two-thirds of SME employees think their employer doesn't do anything - or doesn't do enough - to prevent absences, according to our research.

"Many SMEs don't have access to HR expertise and need support with everything from understanding the Equality Act 2010 and reasonable adjustments, to putting in place proactive absence prevention and management. Group income protection provides all of that - as well as salary replacement to help individuals still put food on the table, pay the bills, and continue pension contributions during absence."

SMEs in the UK have lost £29bn per year due to employee sickness, according to research released by Unum last year. It said that wellbeing remains "chronically underfunded", with its findings showing that 27% of SMEs and 47% of micro businesses had no wellbeing budget at all.

Sallows said: "It's our job as an insurer to support intermediaries to talk to all of this. And the CMO report - and lots more from us this year - is designed to do just that."