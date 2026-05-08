Rehab support for long-term conditions rising for Aviva

Provider, Aviva, has released data into how its group income protection (GIP) proposition has supported employees to recover and return-to-work.
According to Aviva's latest Group Protection Claims and Wellbeing Insight Report, support for long-term conditions marked the provider's second biggest area of rehabilitation support, behind mental health, for the first time. Support for long-term conditions included fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, Arthritis and long covid. Mental health remained the primary reason for early intervention support, this represented 46% of all rehabilitation referrals. Of the employees who engaged in services such as counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and psychotherapy, and then ...
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