Cancer claims up 36% among under-40s: Unum UK

According to the provider's Group Income Protection (GIP) claims data, cancer remained the leading cause of admitted GIP claims. Cancer‑related claims increased by 20% since 2022, which Unum said highlights a sustained upward trend in claims incidence. Specifically, admitted cancer claims among employees under the age of 40 increased by 36% between 2024 and 2025. Among employees aged under 40, the most common cancer‑related claims made to Unum related to breast (28%), haematological (23%) and brain (15%). Unum said that with a growing amount of cancer‑related absence arising ear...