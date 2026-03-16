Cancer claims up 36% among under-40s: Unum UK

Diagnoses rising earlier in working life

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Data from Unum UK has shown that cancer is increasingly affecting more people earlier in their careers and shaping working life.

According to the provider's Group Income Protection (GIP) claims data, cancer remained the leading cause of admitted GIP claims. Cancer‑related claims increased by 20% since 2022, which Unum said highlights a sustained upward trend in claims incidence. Specifically, admitted cancer claims among employees under the age of 40 increased by 36% between 2024 and 2025. Among employees aged under 40, the most common cancer‑related claims made to Unum related to breast (28%), haematological (23%) and brain (15%). Unum said that with a growing amount of cancer‑related absence arising ear...

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Jaskeet Briah
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