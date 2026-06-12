Marsh appoints workplace healthcare consulting leader for MMB

Roberts-Rance will lead MMB's UK workplace health consulting team as it looks to expand its service offerings and solutions. She will also join Mercer's Global Workforce Health advisory network to support clients. Marsh said this expansion is to meet the evolving needs of clients in the health and social care sector, as well as to work with policymakers and government agencies. In this London-based role, Roberts-Rance will report to Neil Atkinson, strategic healthcare consulting practice leader, and work with Nick McMenemy, MMB UK leader. Atkinson said Roberts-Rance will play a ...