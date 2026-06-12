BIBA names deputy chair of SME advisory board

Martin Bridges takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has appointed Martin Bridges FCII as deputy chair of its SME brokers’ advisory board (SMEBAB), while he is also taking a seat on its main board.

Having begun his insurance broking career in 1985, Bridges is currently director at Independent Insurance Services (Folkestone). He was previously technical manager and deputy head of insurance at BIBA, supporting member firms. Bridges said: "Having been part of BIBA as a member and as an employee, I'm proud to have been appointed as deputy chair of SMEBAB and becoming part of BIBA's main board. "I look forward to representing smaller brokers' views and to working with BIBA to help Graeme and the team progress their important work in the coming years." Bridges takes over the pos...

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