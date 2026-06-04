Guardian launches Critical Illness Essentials

Two products launched

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Insurer, Guardian, has launched two critical illness products focused on cost and quality.

The products, dubbed Critical Illness Essentials; and Combined Life and Critical Illness Essentials, include 35 conditions covered including terminal illness. Additionally, Guardian said the product includes four early-stage cancer pay out conditions; up to £25,000 of children's critical illness cover; total permanent disability available as an optional extra; and immediate cover of up to £300,000. According to the provider, the launch expands its Essentials range, which began with the launch of Life Essentials in 2024. The range is designed to support households that need more aff...

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