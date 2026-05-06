Aviva and Tesco launch critical illness cover

Aviva has updated its partnership with Tesco Insurance and Money Services with the launch of critical illness cover (CIC) for Tesco customers, available from today (6 May, 2026).
The plan includes children's CIC which pays up to the lower of £25,000, or 50% of the cover amount, for children that are diagnosed with and meet one of the listed critical illness conditions. Tesco's customers will be able to access wellbeing and everyday support services through Aviva's added-value service app, DigiCare+ app. The new product, underwritten by Aviva, expands the joint protection offering between Tesco and Aviva. The CIC can be purchased alongside life insurance cover, which the two firms launched together in 2025. Last year, Aviva paid out more than £380 million in...
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