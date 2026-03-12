A wake-up call: Cancer prevalence and protection

“We can no longer walk away from this conversation”

Cameron Roberts
clock • 5 min read

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses what rising cancer prevalence means for insurers and advisers in the coming years.

Coming off the heels of a joint Scottish Widows and Macmillan Cancer Support report, dubbed the Cancer Prevalence Report, providers and brokers must be aware of a potential increase in people living with cancer in the near future. The report projected a 58% increase in cancer prevalence across the UK in the next 20 years. According to the research, that means 5.4 million people will be living with cancer in 2045, compared to 3.4m today. To discuss this rise in prevalence and what the industry response looks like, I spoke with Rose St Louis, protection director, Scottish Widows and Roy...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

L&G publishes 2025 results

Professional skills: The most dangerous phrase in mortgage advice

More on Critical Illness

CIExpert adds Guardian to Children's CI Customiser Tool
Critical Illness

CIExpert adds Guardian to Children's CI Customiser Tool

Cover amount between £10,000 and £100,000

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read
Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?
Critical Illness

Total & Permanent Disability – what's the real story?

Analysing claims data

Phil Cleverley and David Ferguson
clock 04 November 2025 • 4 min read
Looking back at 40 years of CIC improvement
Critical Illness

Looking back at 40 years of CIC improvement

“Critical illness plans have been steadily improving”

Alan Lakey
clock 08 October 2025 • 3 min read