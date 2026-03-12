A wake-up call: Cancer prevalence and protection

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, discusses what rising cancer prevalence means for insurers and advisers in the coming years.
Coming off the heels of a joint Scottish Widows and Macmillan Cancer Support report, dubbed the Cancer Prevalence Report, providers and brokers must be aware of a potential increase in people living with cancer in the near future. The report projected a 58% increase in cancer prevalence across the UK in the next 20 years. According to the research, that means 5.4 million people will be living with cancer in 2045, compared to 3.4m today. To discuss this rise in prevalence and what the industry response looks like, I spoke with Rose St Louis, protection director, Scottish Widows and Roy...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.