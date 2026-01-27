CIExpert adds Guardian to Children's CI Customiser Tool

CIExpert has updated its Children’s Critical Illness (CI) Protection Customiser Tool with the addition of provider, Guardian.
Advisers can now recommend Guardian's level of child cover in any amount between £10,000 and £100,000 through CIExpert's analysis and shows what the revised premium will be. Guardian's children's CI offering will sit alongside existing options from Vitality and Zurich on the tool, with it being limited to the adult's cover amount. Alan Lakey, director, CIExpert said: "The role of children's CIC has evolved significantly. It is no longer just a scaled-down version of adult cover. Today's policies reflect a much wider range of family needs, including birth-related and congenital conditi...
