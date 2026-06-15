Guardian updates proposition and policy T&Cs

As part of the update, Guardian has split its policy T&Cs and key facts documents into eight separate versions, one for each type of cover within its menu.

Rather than receiving a single document containing all covers, policyholders will now receive information that is only relevant to their policy.

This builds on the updates Guardian made earlier this year to its MyGuardian policyholder dashboard and adviser dashboards.

Guardian has also announced a number of updates and changes to its existing proposition.

The provider has reduced the ‘survival period' on Critical Illness Protection and Children's Critical Illness Protection from 14 days to 10 days for new policyholders.

Guardian said this means policyholders need to survive for a shorter period after their critical illness diagnosis to be eligible for a pay out, aligning with its new Critical Illness Essentials product.

Elsewhere, updates to its Life Protection and Combined Life and Critical Illness Protection products mean no claim will be paid if a death is due to suicide or intentional self-inflicted injury within the first 12 months of the policy for new policyholders.

This is the same as Life Essentials and Combined Life and Critical Illness Essentials, which Guardian said brings the provider in line with standard market practice.

There has also been minor wording changes to seven definitions across Critical Illness Protection, Combined Life and Critical Illness Protection and Children's Critical Illness Protection.

Guardian said this aims to provide clearer descriptions of what is covered, with all existing policyholders to benefit from the improved definitions at no extra cost, in keeping with Guardian's cover upgrade promise.

Critical Illness Essentials

The updates follow the launch of Guardian's two new offerings – Critical Illness Essentials and Combined Life and Critical Illness Essentials – which have gone live today (15 June, 2026).

The products are focused on cost and quality, these are aimed at customers looking at affordability and for those who do not need all the enhanced features that come with Guardian's Critical Illness Protection.

Hilary Banks, chief commercial officer, Guardian, said: "Often, lower-cost cover means cutting corners on quality or service. We didn't think that was good enough. By working with advisers to design our new covers and listening to what they and their clients need, we've built Critical Illness Essentials to deliver quality cover with the fast, dependable support that Guardian is known for, at a more accessible price point."

The new covers are available on UnderwriteMe's The Protection Platform; iPipeline's SolutionBuilder; Iress' The Exchange; Novium; CIExpert; Protection Guru; and Defaqto.

Alan Lakey, founder and director at CIExpert, said: "We have long believed that quality protection should not be reserved for the affluent. Insurance exists because uncertainty is universal, and its value should not depend on an individual's ability to afford the most expensive cover. Guardian's CI Essentials reflects that principle.

"The inclusion of earlier payments linked to NHS surgical waiting lists reflects a broader reality in modern Britain. The NHS remains widely valued, yet increasingly strained by demand. Waiting lists have become a persistent feature of the healthcare landscape, with delays often adding to patients' hardship. Guardian addresses this by covering nine specified conditions that trigger a payment when the insured person is placed on an NHS surgical waiting list."