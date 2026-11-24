Created in partnership with agentic insurance business, Subcontext, the assistant is available to adviser firms and distributors that source protection through Iress' platform, The Exchange. Through the integration, clients who receive a quote through The Exchange's comparison service can ask the AI assistant about the cover and the price "in plain language, in a moment that suits them", Iress said. The assistant has been designed to explain the quote, Iress added that the AI assistant will not give advice and will route the client back to the adviser for the sale. Alain Desmier, c...