The reinsurer highlighted income protection (IP) and underwritten whole of life (WOL) as the areas recording the highest growth in annual premium equivalent, growing 15% and 41% year-on-year, respectively. Term assurance (9%), critical illness (2%) and guaranteed WOL (1%) also saw year-on-year growth, according to Gen Re. The total APE for protection in H1 was £435m, with term assurance making up the lion's share of the total at £193m, accelerated critical illness (£105m) followed closely behind. Gen Re said that the standout growth in underwritten WOL follows a period of strong gr...