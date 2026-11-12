All protection lines saw growth in H1 2026, according to Gen Re’s quarterly Protection Pulse update.
The reinsurer highlighted income protection (IP) and underwritten whole of life (WOL) as the areas recording the highest growth in annual premium equivalent, growing 15% and 41% year-on-year, respectively. Term assurance (9%), critical illness (2%) and guaranteed WOL (1%) also saw year-on-year growth, according to Gen Re. The total APE for protection in H1 was £435m, with term assurance making up the lion's share of the total at £193m, accelerated critical illness (£105m) followed closely behind. Gen Re said that the standout growth in underwritten WOL follows a period of strong gr...
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